NAB Karachi DG briefed on bottlenecks in K-IV scheme

A briefing was held at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi to identify and address bottlenecks in the completion of the K-IV Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme Karachi.

The event was chaired by NAB Karachi Director General (DG) Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan. Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan, K-IV Project Director Asad Zamin and other officers attended the meeting, said a spokesman for NAB Karachi.

The authorities explained that the capacity of K-IV project had been increased from 260 MGD to 650 MGD to overcome the existing shortfall of 573 MGD and meet the future requirements. The revised PC-1 of the project was under review of a third party consultant, NESPAK. The NAB Karachi DG expressed serious concern over delays in the project and asked the authorities to overcome the bottlenecks in the project to ensure the timely completion of the mega project that would address the issue of water shortage in Karachi in the shortest period of time.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the DG said his office would provide every possible assistance to speed up the progress of the project as it concerned the whole Karachi. The spokesman said the next meeting would be held in the second week of June 2019 when NESPAK would have submitted its report.