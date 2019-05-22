close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Shariah Advisory Board chief named

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

KARACHI: Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem has been appointed as the new chairman of Shariah Advisory Board for Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, a statement said on Wednesday.

Kaleem had already been serving as member of the Shariah Pak-Qatar Takaful for more than a decade since the company’s inception in 2007.

Former Justice Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani had earlier been serving as Shariah Board Chairman for Pak-Qatar Takaful and Shariah member for many Islamic financial institutions over the past two decades.

However, due to recent poor health conditions and major involvement in academic projects, Mufti Taqi Usmani has decided to be succeeded by his preferred nominee.

