IHC grants interim bail till June 13: Zardari, Talpur indictment date not set in fake accounts case

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail till June 13, to PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in eighth inquiry related to illegal contracts.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000. Zardari’s counsel Farook H Naek argued that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned his client on May 23, in an inquiry related to alleged illegal contracts in Sindh government. He said there was a threat to his client for being arrested by NAB on his appearance in compliance with the NAB notice. His client was fully cooperating with NAB, he added. Naek argued that NAB had not filed reference against his client related to the above matter and prayed the court to stop the anti-graft body from arresting Zardari and grant an interim bail to him.