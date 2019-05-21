close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
May 22, 2019

IHC grants interim bail till June 13: Zardari, Talpur indictment date not set in fake accounts case

National

NR
News Report
May 22, 2019

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail till June 13, to PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in eighth inquiry related to illegal contracts.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000. Zardari’s counsel Farook H Naek argued that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned his client on May 23, in an inquiry related to alleged illegal contracts in Sindh government. He said there was a threat to his client for being arrested by NAB on his appearance in compliance with the NAB notice. His client was fully cooperating with NAB, he added. Naek argued that NAB had not filed reference against his client related to the above matter and prayed the court to stop the anti-graft body from arresting Zardari and grant an interim bail to him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan