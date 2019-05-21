CTD, IB nab Data Darbar attack facilitator

LAHORE: The Data Darbar suicide blast case was detected by the Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) jointly.

JOTs (Joint Operation Teams) of the CTD & the IB conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO). The JOTs working on multiple leads got important info about the culprits involved in Data Darbar suicide blast of 8th May. A raid was conducted jointly inside Bhati Gate Walled City Lahore. Local facilitator, Mohsin Khan r/o Shabqadar, District Charsadda, was arrested. From his hideout, explosives were recovered.

According to initial investigations, the suicide bomber has been identified as Sadiqullah Mohmand. He was an Afghan national. He entered Pakistan on Afghan Passport with Pakistani visa through Torkham crossing point on 6th May. On Pakistani side, he was received by his handler namely Tayyabullah @ Raaki, r/o Mohmand Agency. Raaki brought him to Lahore. Both of them stayed with Mohsin on night of 7th May in a rented room in Mohallah Jalotian inside Bhati Gate. The room had been rented by Noor Zaib in which Mohsin was living. So Mohsin gave refuge to the suicide bomber and his handler. Evidence has shown that they (suicide bomber & handler) were carrying two casings of electronic MP3 Player, one containing a suicide jacket & other containing explosives. Jacket was used in the attack & explosives were kept for future terrorist attack. These explosives were recovered last night during the raid. On the morning of 8th May, Raaki took the suicide bomber towards Data Darbar and launched him for staging the attack. When the suicide bomber blew himself up near an Elite Force vehicle in front of Darbar, Raaki fled. Evidence has been collected regarding these events. A massive manhunt is under way to arrest Raaki. Mohsin Khan was radicalised by the handler few years back. Mohsin disclosed that Raaki had told him to keep explosives as he would come back for another attack. More important disclosures are expected from the arrested facilitator regarding the larger network of terrorist organisation Hizbul Ahrar.