To revamp country’s sports system: Formation of Task Force committee on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and Task Force (TF) head Ehsan Mani contemplated formation of implementation committee to revamp country’s sports system according to the given recommendations.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza confirmed to The News that during meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Task Force head Ehsan Mani, implementation committee formation was discussed. “Task Force recommendations are with us but there is a need to form an implementation committee to execute these recommendations. During the meeting with Ehsan Mani, I discussed the formation of that implementation committee,” she said. The Minister said it was agreed that since Task Force was formed by the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan as such the implementation committee name should also come from the highest office.

During meeting with PCB Chairman, the Minister also stressed the need for better coordination between IPC Ministry and cricket board. “It is the IPC Ministry that stays at the forefront when it comes to projecting or protecting all sports units including Pakistan Cricket Board. Only a better and effective coordination can help Ministry of IPC to be more appropriate when it comes to replying to the queries regarding cricket in Senate and National Assembly. I asked for better and improved coordination between the Ministry of IPC and PCB,” she said.

Dr Fehmida Mirza also discussed with the PCB chairman, the future formation of Pakistan domestic cricket and the fate of departments which had been contributing heavily for the cricket uplift in the country.