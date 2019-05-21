Al-Shifa Trust gets new president

Rawalpindi : Major General (r) Rehmat Khan, a known figure in the humanitarian circles has been unanimously elected as President of Al-Shifa Eye trust for the next four years.

Major General Rehmat Khan has been elected to the slot after the sudden demise of Lt. Gen (R) Hamid Javaid who served the institution as its president for eight years to make it one of the world’s leading eye care facility.

Major General Rehmat, a veteran of Armoured Corps, has served at various important command and staff assignments. He has commanded Mechanised Division and remained Director General at General Headquarters. He was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan.

After his retirement from the Army, he was appointed Managing Director Fauji Cement Company for three years. Later he remained Country Head/CEO Lafarge Pakistan Cement and Chairman of its Board of Directors.