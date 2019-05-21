close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MQ
Muhamad Qasim
May 22, 2019

Al-Shifa Trust gets new president

Islamabad

MQ
Muhamad Qasim
May 22, 2019

Rawalpindi : Major General (r) Rehmat Khan, a known figure in the humanitarian circles has been unanimously elected as President of Al-Shifa Eye trust for the next four years.

Major General Rehmat Khan has been elected to the slot after the sudden demise of Lt. Gen (R) Hamid Javaid who served the institution as its president for eight years to make it one of the world’s leading eye care facility.

Major General Rehmat, a veteran of Armoured Corps, has served at various important command and staff assignments. He has commanded Mechanised Division and remained Director General at General Headquarters. He was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan.

After his retirement from the Army, he was appointed Managing Director Fauji Cement Company for three years. Later he remained Country Head/CEO Lafarge Pakistan Cement and Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad