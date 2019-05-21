Opp’s alliance unnatural: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday termed the opposition alliance unnatural and said the PTI government was not afraid of any kind of opposition alliance.

Addressing a press conference at Governor House regarding Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations, he said that people voted the PTI to power for public service. Despite the current increase in inflation, the people have full confidence that the PTI government would steer the country out of crises, he maintained.

He said that previous governments did nothing but to raise hollow slogans, adding that the PTI inherited all these issues and challenges from previous governments, but “We are determined to work day and night to put country on road to progress and prosperity". Chaudhry Sarwar said that various meetings of Prime Minister's tourism committees were held to evolve a comprehensive programme for facilitating Sikh yatrees for visa services and security besides others on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Not only the Sikhs but also the international community had appreciated the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to open Kartarpur Corridor, he said and added that the government was putting efforts to resolve the issues of Sikh yatrees pertaining to immigration, travelling security and others.

The governor said the government had acquired about 1,500-acre land from the locals at market rates in Kartarpur to set up various facilities, adding that media and universities should play its role in creating awareness among people regarding religious tourism.

GCU Fund Trust: The Old Ravians and philanthropists have donated about Rs17 million to the Government College University’s Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) at the Annual Fundraising Dinner 2019 for the scholarships of the university’s financially-challenged students.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar hosted the fundraiser at the Governor House which was also addressed by industrialist and GCU-EFT President Iqbal Z Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Dr Hassan Amir Shah and singer Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan.

In his annual report, the endowment fund’s Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said this year, the trust awarded scholarships worth Rs15 million to around 600 financially-challenged students which included more than 50 golden scholarships which covered the full university fee and hostel expenses of a student. He said the Trust had overall awarded more than Rs85 million scholarships to 2,850 students since 2009.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah said the fund had also supported the university in establishment of facilities for the physically-challenged students and hiring a foreign faculty member for Sociology Department. Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar said GCU Endowment Fund Trust was a role model for other universities as well and he would ensure establishment of such endowment fund in all leading educational institutions. He pledged that all VCs in public sector universities would be appointed on merit.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal Z Ahmed said GCU was yet to receive a donation of Rs50 million announced by former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on behalf of federal government last year for GCU-EFT. Shafqat Amanat Ali stressed that GCU-EFT must hold fundraising dinners overseas for the scholarships of financially-challenged students.