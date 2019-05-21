Use of bulletproof vehicles: NAB allowed to question Nawaz in Kot Lakhphat Jail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will face another team of NAB officials in Kot Lakhpat Jail which is probing illegal use of 34 bulletproof cars that were purchased from Germany sans duty for guests of the 19th Saarc Summit 2016.

An accountability court, Islamabad on Tuesday granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe Nawaz Sharif over the purchase of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles.

Nawaz is being held since December 2018 after his conviction in Al-Azizia corruption reference against him.

A team of the NAB officials are set to question the ex-premier over the matter in Kot Lakhpat Jail (Lahore Central Prison).

The NAB states that Nawaz had used 20 bulletproof cars in his own motorcade and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also added these cars in her personal use. NAB had already questioned former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-foreign secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad in this regard.