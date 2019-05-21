Qureshi arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO FMs’ meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to participate in a two-day meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO).

He was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Faisal Niaz Tirmazi and senior officials of Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry, at the Manas International Airport.

Earlier in Islamabad prior to his departure for the Central Asian state, Qureshi said besides addressing the inaugural session of the regional forum, he would also hold sideline meetings with his counterparts from other countries. He expressed concern over the evolving security situation with reference to Iran and said he would particularly like to meet and discuss the scenario with the foreign ministers of China and Russia - both important and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to hold meeting with the SCO secretary general. He will also lead the country's delegation at the ministerial-level meeting.