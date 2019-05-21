Spurs ban fans for trying to sell CL final tickets

LONDON: Tottenham have given “indefinite” bans to three fans who tried to sell their tickets for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Three Tottenham season-ticket holders listed the seats for the showpiece at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on a secondary market site. But they are not allowed to resell the tickets, leading Tottenham to issue the bans.

“The club has this week issued indefinite bans to three season-ticket holders who have listed their UEFA Champions League final tickets for sale on a secondary ticketing platform,” a Tottenham statement read on Tuesday.

“Once again, we wish to remind all our supporters that any ticket purchased is for the sole use of the individual that purchases it from the club. Transferring or selling tickets on unofficially breaches our terms and conditions and is against the law. We shall look to take the strongest possible action against anyone found to be engaging in such activity — including indefinite season-ticket bans.”