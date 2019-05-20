Dawah Academy to display final list of ‘Moatakifain’ tomorrow

Islamabad: Dawah Academy would display another list of about 500 selected ‘Moatakifain’ on Wednesday to observe ‘Aitekaf’ in last ten days of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in Faisal Masjid, said an official of Dawah Academy on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said over 700 faithful would observe ‘Aitekaf’ in Faisal Mosque this year. As many as 220 candidates have already been selected online while another list of selected candidates would be displayed within next two days.

He asked the selected ‘Moatakifain’ to come to Faisal mosque on Ramazan 20 before ‘Zuhr’ prayers with original documents including Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC), one Passport size Photograph and original bank receipt of deposits. The mosque management makes special arrangements to impart ‘Moatakifeen’ (‘Aitekaf’ observers) education about ‘Fiqhai’ problems besides arranging lectures of religious scholars.

The selected ‘Moatakifeen’ have been asked to deposit Rs6,500 as their expenditures of ‘Sehr’ and ‘Iftar’ in Habib Bank Limited, Dawah Account #50067900774203.