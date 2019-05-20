‘Govt policies united Opposition’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaquat Baloch has said that ‘incompetence, poor governance and anti-people policies’ of the PTI government have forced the opposition parties to join hands to represent peoples’ sentiments against the rulers.

Addressing a meeting with JI youth leadership at Mansoora here on Monday, he said the PTI government was endangering the national security because of its wrong decisions based on arrogance and false pride. He said the prospects of economic betterment in the wake of huge sacrifices of ‘our security forces in the war on terror besides the ambitious CPEC were being wasted’.

Liaquat Baloch said instead of feeling panicky over the joint Iftar dinner of the opposition parties, the government should improve its governance style. He said JI had always raised its voice for national priorities and the solution of the masses problems. He said even if the opposition parties agreed on some minimum agenda, the JI would continue to lay its role for controlling price hike, unemployment and corruption and for safeguarding the constitution and the democratic system. He exhorted the youth to revive the Quaid e Azam’s motto of unity, faith and discipline. He said JI would start a countrywide campaign against IMF’s ‘slavery’ and for the equitable distribution of CPEC projects after Eidul Fitr, and added that the youth would lead the campaign.

According to JI spokesman, Liaquat Baloch will visit Karachi for the next two days where he will address different functions and also inquire about the health of former JI ameer Syed Munawar Hasan.