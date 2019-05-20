Opposition’s alliance to last few days: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Bukhari on Monday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here and various matters, including payment of dues to the media came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the opposition alliance would be for a few days only and the unnatural association would come to its logical end very soon.

The people were conscious and they would not succumb to any negative propaganda and deception of the rejected elements, he added. The PTI government was engaged in a continuous struggle against corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said and added that previous governments were responsible for the economic crisis and the PTI government was making the all-out effort to improve the economic conditions, he said.

He also stated during the meeting that the government would counter un-democratic tactics of the opposition parties with full vigour.

Samsam Bukhari said that irregularities committed in the previous tenure in different departments would be brought before the people, adding that the opposition was worried about saving the looted money, instead of caring for the country. The PML-N and PPP were responsible for bad economic conditions of the country and we will continue to expose the looters, he added. Earlier, speaking at a panel discussion on "Peace, Tolerance and Social Harmony" at University of Education, here Monday, Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari said Pakistan needed culture of peace and brotherhood so that we can solve our problems through dialogue instead of using of power.

Meanwhile, Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari while talking to reporters in Chichawatni, said the meeting of "unnatural alliance" of Opposition parties under the cover of Iftar-dinner was an attempt not other than escape from the accountability process and such tactics would be rejected by the people.

Bukhari said both PPP and PML-N which were levelling allegations against each other in the past are now sitting together to save each other in the wake of on-going campaign against corruption.

The attempt to seek protection under the cover of Iftar-dinner will not succeed and those who have made foreign properties by mounting the country's debts have to be made accountable, he added.

Ex-governor: Former Governor of Punjab Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's Office here Monday.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government had done a lot in a short span of time. Usman Buzdar said that he kept direct liaison with the people and their problems were solved by considering them as own problems. He said the government was the people’s representative and relief was being provided to the people through Ramazan Bazaars. "We are working to bring ease in the people's lives," he concluded.