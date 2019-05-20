Official wants Kabulgram Bridge fully functional

The deputy commissioner of Torghar, Mohammad Tahir Khan, on Monday ordered the Communication and Works Department to ensure heavy traffic flow through Kabulgram Bridge by rebuilding the structure which had collapsed recently.

The bridge, which links Torghar with rest of Hazara and Malakand division at Judbah, district headquarters of Torghar, had collapsed last month and locals had repaired it for light traffic.

Accompanied by Torghar District Police Officer, Hafiz Janis Khan, and Assistant Commissioner, Khuramur Rehman Jadoon, the official visited the affected bridge.

“I want early resumption of heavy traffic through this bridge as Eidul Fitr is drawing near,” he said while talking on the occasion.

A local resident of Judbah, Zahid Khan, told reporters that the government should build a concrete bridge to replace the suspension bridge.

“This bridge links Torghar with Malakand and Hazara divisions and could be linked with Hazara Motorway,” said the resident.