Hoping for the best

The flight of the dollar has reached new heights. Expectations were high when Imran Khan took over as prime minister. In decades, for the first time there was a hope of people's rule in Pakistan. But now, after almost 10 months since Imran took oath, there is hardly anyone left around him who shares his dream of accountability and change. The status quo has hit back with dream shattering force.

Some people believe that the best of Imran Khan comes out when he faces the worst. If that is what keeps hopes alive, why not believe?

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia