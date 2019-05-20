Steve Clarke named Scotland head coach

GLASGOW: Steve Clarke has been appointed as the new Scotland head coach, the Scottish Football Association announced on Monday.

Clarke joins the national team from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a three-year contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Steve’s pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates.”

Clarke said: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment. “I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.” Clarke, who won six Scotland caps as a player, took Kilmarnock to a third-placed finish in the Premiership this season, behind only Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers.