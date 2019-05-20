Steve Clarke named Scotland head coach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GLASGOW: Steve Clarke has been appointed as the new Scotland head coach, the Scottish Football Association announced on Monday.
Clarke joins the national team from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a three-year contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Steve’s pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates.”
Clarke said: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment. “I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.” Clarke, who won six Scotland caps as a player, took Kilmarnock to a third-placed finish in the Premiership this season, behind only Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers.
GLASGOW: Steve Clarke has been appointed as the new Scotland head coach, the Scottish Football Association announced on Monday.
Clarke joins the national team from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a three-year contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Steve’s pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates.”
Clarke said: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment. “I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.” Clarke, who won six Scotland caps as a player, took Kilmarnock to a third-placed finish in the Premiership this season, behind only Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers.