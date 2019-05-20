Addict dies in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Another heroin addict died on a roadside on Grand Trunk (GT) Road, rescue workers said on Monday. According to officials of Edhi, the addict was found dead on the GT Road, after which his family was located and the body was handed over to them.
The official said four addicts had been found dead in different parts of the city so far during the last two weeks.
