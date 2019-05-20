close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Addict dies in Peshawar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: Another heroin addict died on a roadside on Grand Trunk (GT) Road, rescue workers said on Monday. According to officials of Edhi, the addict was found dead on the GT Road, after which his family was located and the body was handed over to them.

The official said four addicts had been found dead in different parts of the city so far during the last two weeks.

