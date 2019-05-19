close
Mon May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019

Indian troops martyr four more youths in IHK

National

May 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Baramulla districts, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday.

The troops martyred three youth, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Irfan Ahmed and Muzaffar Ahmed, during a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Pulwama district in the wee hours, Sunday, KMS reported.

The troops also blasted a house in the area with explosive material. The troops martyred another youth during a similar operation in Hatlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

Forceful demonstrations erupted at Panzgam against the killing of the youth. Indian forces’ personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes. The occupation authorities snapped internet service in Awantipora and its adjoining areas and in Sopore town. The authorities continued to suspend train service in South Kashmir for the 2nd consecutive day, today.

