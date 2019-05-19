close
Mon May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019

PhD awarded

Lahore

May 20, 2019

Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Mudassir Mukhtar in the subject of Communication Studies after the approval of his thesis entitled ‘A Comparative analysis of public relations models and roles adaptation patterns among practitioners in public and private sectors: A case of Pakistan’. He has done his research work under the supervision of Incharge PU Institute of Communication Studies Dr Noshina Saleem and Associate Dean from College of Communication and Information, Florida State University USA Prof Dr Stephen D. McDowell.

