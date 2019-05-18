Young banker tortured

Rawalpindi : A young banker was kidnapped today (Saturday) with the help of armed police officials, taken to a house in Westridge, tortured inhumanly and was later thrown near his house in critical condition, the Pir Wadhai police, quoting application filed by the victim Tayyab Shabbir, said.

The 22-year-old victim told the police that he was a banker working with a private bank. “I was travelling in my car from home to my bank. As I reached near graveyard close to Chungi No-36, two cars intercepted me and some people jumped out, asking me to come out of my vehicle,” the victim stated in his complaint lodged with the Pir Wadhai Police Station and added that one of them introduced himself as a policeman, introducing himself as Khawar. He wrote in his complaint that the cops sitting in a police vehicle also came out and started thrashing him without any reason.

On his resistance, they pushed him in police vehicle and took him to a house in Lane-6, Westridge. They tied him with rope and kept torturing him for over 8 hours. Later they threw him in front of his house. His family immediately called Rescue 1122 who immediately shifted him to the Holy Family Hospital in critical condition. The police have taken up the case and initiated investigation.