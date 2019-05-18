Three Pindi policemen gang rape girl

Rawalpindi: In a shocking incident three police constable (Muhafaz Force) of Rawalpindi Police abducted a 22-year-old girl, Mst Rafia Azeem from Bahria Town Phase-8 at around 2 a.m. on May 16, 2019 and allegedly gang raped her for the next two hours in the rear seat of official police vehicle before dropping her off near her hostel located in Commercial Centre, Satellite Town at around 4 am.

The three Rawalpindi Police constables were accompanied by a young civilian. They were identified as Constable Muhammad Naseer, Constable Rashid Minhas, Constable Muhammad Azeem and civilian young man Amir Sikandar. All four have been arrested and their medical tests have been conducted already.

According to the details of the horrifying incident revealed by the young girl in the First Information Report (FIR) she stated: “she, along with a friend, identified as Umair Azam Kiyani had gone to Bahria Town Phase-8 for some outing and to have ‘sehri’ for keeping fast.

“We were near ‘Statute of Liberty’ in Bahria Town Phase-7 when we were stopped by a white Toyota Corolla car, bearing registration no: ADB-332, in which four persons were riding.

“They pulled both of us out of our vehicle and forced me to sit in their car on gun point while they threatened and told my friend Umair Azam Kiyani to go away.

“They drove off some distance and then parked the vehicle on the road side and put dark blinds on the windows of the vehicle and raped me one by one in the back seat of the car.

Later, they dropped me off in Commercial Centre near my hostel. Before freeing me, they snatched Rs30,000 as well as a gold ring valued at Rs12,000.

“They also asked her to stay in contact in future as well as even dared to feed one contact number in her cell phone while hurling threats of dire consequences if she did otherwise.

She said that she was too ashamed of what had happened to her and terrified as well and it took her a whole day to pick up courage and compose herself to approach the police to file this FIR.

The FIR in the case has been registered in the Rawat Police Station under sections: 376B, 367A and 382 PPC.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident occurred.

Back on 22nd May, 2005 a 15-year-old girl was raped by Islamabad Police officials inside the Shehzad Town Police Station and even earlier a 17-year-old girl was gang raped by police officials in Sialkot.

At that time even the then President Gen Pervez Musharraf was shocked over the incident and ordered a high level inquiry. It was learnt that the culprits involved in those cases were sentenced to different terms of imprisonments and fines.

However, at least in one case, the police managed to twist arms of the victims and reached an agreement with them to resolve the issue.

The most disturbing point in the whole issue is that the police, the department that is supposed to be protecting people and helping them in distress, itself is engaged in such heinous crimes.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (r) Faisal Rana, reacting to the incident ordered immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in the incident and had already ordered a departmental inquiry besides registering the FIR against them.

When contacted, the CPO Captain (r) Faisal Rana said that the police has immediately responded to the complaint and all four persons, including 3 Pindi Police Muhafaz Force officials and one civilian have been arrested already.

“We have already conducted the medical of the victim as well as the four perpetrators of crime and the case has been referred to SP Investigations for strongest possible action against them. The minimum departmental action against them would be dismissal from service.

“Their crime is not of ordinary nature. They have shattered the people’s confidence in the police force.

The police is the protector of life, property and honour of the masses. If the police itself will be found involved in such heinous crimes, then whom the people will lay their confidence in and seek protection from criminal elements in the society,” the CPO Rawalpindi said while talking to ‘The News.