US-Iran issues

The increasing dispute between the US and Iran over nuclear sanctions on Iran by US has once again endangered world security. The US has sent B-52 bomber, patriot missile and aircraft carrier to the Middle East. Moreover, it has been reported that US will deploy 120,000 soldiers in the region. It has also immediately asked its consulates in Iraq to evacuate.

The tussle was started over the Iran nuclear deal from which US had withdrawn by saying the deal could not meet the criteria for complete denunciation of nuclear uranium. However, the IAEA has several times identified that Iran is fully complying and committed to its deal. The EU, Russia and China had ratified the agreements which were made during July, 2015. The US is perpetuating and beating the war drums in the Middle East which could be catastrophic for the entire region and the world. The world’s major powers and international organisations should intervene in the matter in order to halt future escalation of the circumstances.

Engr Ashfaque Ali Khoso ( Jamshoro )

