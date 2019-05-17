Fake bank accounts scam: NAB decides to file supplementary reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file a supplementary reference against PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Harish and Company for illegal award of contracts.

According to NAB sources, investigations in fake bank accounts scam was going on, and on the basis of the solid evidence that came out through investigations former president Asif Ali Zardari was being nominated as an accused in the supplementary reference that would be filed soon.

NAB has filed 5th reference in the fake bank accounts scam with regard to illegal award of the contracts by Sindh government to Harish and Company in the accountability court, while in the supplementary reference NAB has nominated Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni Group and Secretary Sindh government Muhammad Ijaz Khan as main accused.

According to NAB, the Sindh government has illegally awarded contracts to Harish and Company and Omni Group while Abdul Ghani Majeed purchased Benami property in the name of his daughter.

NAB has already frozen the costly plot of Abdul Ghani Majeed in the DHA.

According to NAB, around 26 inquiries and investigations were being carried out in fake bank accounts scam on the orders of the Supreme Court and out of these ongoing inquiries and investigation, Asif Ali Zardari’s involvement was revealed in 5 inquiries and 3 investigations.

Earlier, NAB had alleged that Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh government. No work was done on the project and the funds were used to meet expenses of Naudero House.

The NAB sources said Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs60 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB Rawalpindi had already filed a reference against Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Ex Secretary, Special Initiatives Department government of Sindh, Hassan Ally Memon ,Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Muhammad Farrukh Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Siddiq Sulemani, Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf , Harish, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid and Minahil Majid in investigation against the holders of public office, legal persons and others regarding illegal award of contract by Government of Sindh special initiative department to M/s Harish & Company.

As per details, Accused Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Secretary Special Initiatives Department, in active connivance with accused Hassan Ally Memon, Project Director, Ali Akbar Abro, XEN and other procuring committee members misused their authority to extend undue benefit to accused contractor Harish and to accused Abdul Ghani Majid.

Through corruption money a costly plot was purchased in the name of Minahil Majeed D/O Abdul Ghani Majeed in DHA which has been cautioned by NAB as case property. Accused persons with malafide intention and in connivance with each other recommended illegal award of contract for approval and extended illegal benefit to co accused persons and thus committed the offence of corruption and corrupt causing loss to the tone of more than Rs60 million.

So far NAB has arrested 12 person alleged to be key men of Zardari in fake bank accounts scam — Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Arif Khan (Suspicious Transactions in the accounts of titled A One International, Summit Bank) Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Shabbir (M/s Pink Residency), Sher Ali (HBL), Muhammad Farooque Abdullah (Ex-Area Manager and Branch Manager HBL—M/s Parthenon Private Limited of M/s Park Lane Estate PVT Ltd), Ex Director Land KDA Najam-uz-Zaman, Ex-Director Special Initiative Department M/s Harish & Company Hassan Aly Memon, Muhammad Hanif (Accountant of M/s Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd and company secretary of M/s Parthenon Pvt Ltd), Muhammad Saleem Faisal (General Manager M/s Tracom Pvt Ltd (front Company of M/s Parathenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd), Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori (Director of M/s Parathenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd).