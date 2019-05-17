close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 18, 2019

Kosovo arrests four over alleged organ trafficking

World

AFP
May 18, 2019

PRISTINA: Kosovo police said Friday they had arrested four people, including two women, on suspicion of involvement in organ trafficking. The four are suspected of "illegal transplantation and trafficking of human organs and cells", a police statement said.

They were arrested on Thursday during a raid on a private clinic in the Pristina region, it said. One of the four suspects had been released while three will remain in 48-hour detention, the statement added.

Seized evidence include copies of medical documentation and other documents. No other details were provided. In April, police arrested two doctors and two nurses working at a private clinic in a Pristina suburb on suspicion of similar offences.

Last May, a Pristina court jailed two Kosovo doctors for harvesting kidneys and selling the organs to wealthy patients for up to 100,000 euros ($112,000) each. The two performed surgery on kidney donors brought to Kosovo mainly from Turkey, Russia, Moldova and Kazakhstan. Their kidneys were harvested and sold on to patients, mainly Israelis. The donors were paid just 15,000 euros each.

Urologist Lutfi Dervishi and anaesthetist Sokol Hajdini were jailed for seven-and-a-half years and one year respectively. The court heard the two doctors worked together at the Medicus clinic in Pristina in 2008.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World