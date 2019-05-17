Gang of motorbike lifters busted in Kohat

KOHAT: The police on Friday busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and recovered 13 motorbikes them.

District Superintendent Police (DSP) City Alam Zeb Khan told media persons that the police raided a hideout and arrested one Mohammad Bilal, a resident of Chashma Jat road in Hangu, along with a stolen motorbike. He said that on the information of the accused, the police apprehended Hazrat Bilal and Muhammad Adil, residents Ganjano Killay in Hangu, and recovered 12 stolen bikes.