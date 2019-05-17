Crime on the street

Our office shuttle, with 20 people –men and women – was looted at gun point on 16 at Essa Nagri stop at around 4:30 pm. The looters took our cell phones, wrist watches and wallets. Street crimes have again increased in the holy month of Ramazan despite the CPLC identifying various ‘hot spots’ across Karachi.

The Essa Nagri stop seems to be preferable spot for muggers and numerous incidents have taken place here. It is the right time to depute plain clothes officers in such areas to catch criminals in the act without further delay. If the Sindh government wishes to come up with a workable plan to tackle street crime, there is every possibility that the metropolis can become a much safer place.

Zaki Alam

Karachi