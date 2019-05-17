close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 18, 2019

Crime on the street

Newspost

 
May 18, 2019

Our office shuttle, with 20 people –men and women – was looted at gun point on 16 at Essa Nagri stop at around 4:30 pm. The looters took our cell phones, wrist watches and wallets. Street crimes have again increased in the holy month of Ramazan despite the CPLC identifying various ‘hot spots’ across Karachi.

The Essa Nagri stop seems to be preferable spot for muggers and numerous incidents have taken place here. It is the right time to depute plain clothes officers in such areas to catch criminals in the act without further delay. If the Sindh government wishes to come up with a workable plan to tackle street crime, there is every possibility that the metropolis can become a much safer place.

Zaki Alam

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost