Sat May 18, 2019
May 18, 2019

PSO to supports KEF Banjosa Valley Public School

Karachi

MUZZAFARABAD: The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new building of Banjosa Valley Public School took place at Kashmir. Mr. Yacoob Suttar, DMD/ CFO, and Chairman, PSO CSR Trust, the chief guest at the event along with other members of the PSO CSR Trust, were welcomed by Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qadir, Chairman, Kashmir Education Foundation Trust and other representatives from the Foundation.

In keeping with its objective towards ensuring the provision of quality education to disadvantaged children in Pakistan, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s leading oil marketing company, partnered with Kashmir Education Foundation to lend its support to the foundations Banjosa Valley Public School in Kashmir through a donation of approximately Rs.8.2 million. According to the agreement, the PSO CSR Trust provided fund for the construction of the ground floor of the new building.

Kashmir Education Foundation (KEF), an educational trust founded nearly two decades ago, aims to establish English medium schools in rural areas of Pakistan for the provision of quality and up to date education.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Mr. Yacoob Suttar, Chairman, PSO CSR Trust, said:“I am pleased to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kashmir Education Foundation’s Banjosa Valley Public School’s new building. PSO believes that education is a birthright of every individual in the society.”*****

