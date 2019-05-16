PHC stops execution of convict

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stopped the execution of a convict, suspending the death sentence awarded to him by a military court for attacking security forces. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Abdul Shakoor issued notices to the defence ministry and provincial home department and sought records of the case.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Swat district, Khadim Khan, against the death sentence awarded to his son, Arshad Bilal, by the military court. Arif Jan, counsel for the petitioner, submitted before the bench that the security forces in 2011 picked up son of the petitioner from Karachi and later shifted to an internment centre in Swat. The lawyer submitted that a military court on January 19, this year awarded him a death sentence on charges of attacking the security forces.

As per the ISPR statement, the convict Arshad Bilal, son of Khadim Khan was a member of proscribed organisation. "The convict along with another terrorist Anwar Ali was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 9 soldiers and injuries to 9 others. They were also involved in the destruction of Government Boys Primary School, Langer, Swat as well as found in possession of firearms and explosives. The convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court and the court awarded death sentence to them," the ISPR stated.