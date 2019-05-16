close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Pakistani wives of Chinese approach LHC against FIA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistani wives of two Chinese citizens have approached the Lahore High Court against the alleged harassment at the hands of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Saima Tabbasum contended in her petition that she married to Chinese citizen Liyang Cheng on January, 25, 2019 as per Islamic laws while other petitioner Shabana Ashiq contracted marriage with Zushu Feng under Christian marriage laws on January 18 last. Both petitioners submitted that the FIA offloaded them from a China-bound plane on May 7 along with their husbands. They said the officials forcibly sent their husbands to China while detained them for interrogation.

The women said the interrogators confiscated their passports and other travelling documents. They also claimed that the FIA had been summoning them time and again for interrogation. The petitioners asked the court to restrain the FIA from causing them harassment and order it to return their travelling documents.

