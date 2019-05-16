close
Fri May 17, 2019
N
NNI
May 17, 2019

Bail pleas of 11 Chinese rejected

Lahore

N
NNI
May 17, 2019

LAHORE A Lahore court on Thursday rejected bail pleas of 11 Chinese nationals in the Pakistani brides trafficking case.

Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza however approved the bail of their local facilitators Ansar and Shaukat. The government lawyer contended before the court that the Chinese nationals were facing grave charges and hence demanded that their bail pleas be turned down.

The suspects’ counsel argued that baseless allegations had been levelled against the Chinese nationals who had come to Pakistan for business purposes. He pleaded to the court to grant them bail. FIA launched a crackdown against Chinese nationals following media reports about mistreatment and sexual exploitation of Pakistani women in China after their marriage with Chinese nationals.

The suspects had been booked under different sections, including the ones that deal with trafficking, cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating, and using as genuine a forged document.

