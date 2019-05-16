SHC tells education secretary to provide funds to schools

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the education and literacy department secretary to conduct a meeting with stakeholders with regard to provision of funds for quality education to children, schools’ infrastructure and other related issues.

The direction came on identical petitions filed by rights activists and organisations seeking the implementation of the Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2013. A counsel for the petitioners submitted that there were various provisions which required an immediate attention of the Sindh government for smooth implementation of the law in its letter and spirit.

The counsel pointed out the Section 7 of the Act which made it obligatory for the provincial government and the local authorities to provide funds for carrying out provisions of the Act. He submitted that the government was not providing sufficient funds to the public schools for quality education and better infrastructure.

He requested the court to seek a report from the education department about the allocation of funds for the implementation of the law. The education secretary submitted that the education department had completed the framework to implement the law in its letter and spirit.

He said various schemes were in progress to improve the infrastructure of the government schools and funds had recently been allocated for the purchase of furniture. He submitted that steps would be taken to improve the quality of education, curriculum and textbooks, governance and human resource management at the schools.

Regarding security of the schools, the secretary submitted that the government was making efforts to provide foolproof security to all the public and private schools. A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, directed the education secretary to call a meeting with the petitioners and other stakeholders to discuss issues with regard to the implementation of the law as well as provision of funds for quality education to children, schools’ infrastructure and other related issues.

Plea against SBP governor dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition with regard to the recent appointments of the finance adviser to the prime minister and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor for not being maintainable.

Petitioner Moulvi Iqbal Haider submitted in the petition that the federal government had appointed Dr Raza Baqir as the SBP governor and Dr Hafeez Sheikh as the finance adviser to the PM in violation of Pakistani laws as well as orders of the Supreme Court with regard to appointment of a person having dual nationality to official posts.

The petitioner submitted that respondents had served the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and had dual nationality and they could not be appointed as the finance adviser and the SBP governor.

He submitted that dual nationality holders could not retain any office in the service of Pakistan; therefore, the appointments of the central bank governor and the adviser to the PM on finance were made in violation of the Constitution and judgments of the Supreme Court. After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the SHC dismissed the petition declaring it not maintainable.