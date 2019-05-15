Coleman sacked by China’s Hebei

SHANGHAI: Former Wales manager Chris Coleman was sacked as coach of struggling Hebei China Fortune on Wednesday after the club’s fans demanded his removal. The 48-year-old’s side have won only once in nine Chinese Super League (CSL) games this season and languish one place off the bottom of the table. A Hebei team containing former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano lost 3-2 at home to mid-table Henan Jianye at the weekend and had a player sent off for the fourth time in all competitions this year. Angry fans held aloft a banner during Saturday’s defeat that said in English: “Hello Mr Coleman, please go home! You’re fired!!!” Above that in Chinese it read: “Coleman, your mum wants you home for dinner.” Coleman, who took Sunderland down into England’s third tier in his previous job, was appointed as a replacement for West Ham United-bound Manuel Pellegrini in June last year. But despite guiding Hebei away from the relegation zone last year, he won only seven of his 28 games in total. “After friendly negotiation and agreement reached between the two parties, with immediate effect, Mr Chris Coleman will no longer serve as head coach of Hebei China Fortune Football Club,” the club said in a statement on the Twitter-like Weibo.