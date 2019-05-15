117 prisoners released

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the process of releasing helpless prisoners from jails has been started after the payment of their fines.

As much as 117 such prisoners have been released from different jails after paying their fines and diyat. An amount of Rs24.7 million has been paid as fine by the Baitul Maal and other welfare organisations.

Twenty-six prisoners would be released on Ramazan 21 after the payment of fine worth Rs23.9 million. Pakistan Baitul Maal has paid Rs1.9 million for the release of 21 prisoners whereas Rs1.9 million has also been paid by different other organisations for the release of 19 prisoners.

Similarly, Sarwar Foundation has paid about Rs1.2 million for the release of 32 prisoners. impounded: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 10,923 motorcycles which were being driven without proper documents. Similarly, PHP teams helped 6,582 road commuters, removed 1,306 encroachments and reunited 13 lost children with their parents.