Thu May 16, 2019
IS
Imdad Soomro
May 16, 2019

Sindh ACE to establish research, analysis wing

National

KARACHI: Sindh chief secretary directed Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to establish research and analysis wing to find out reasons of corruption in Sindh government departments and suggest the measures for its eradication.

The directions were made in a high-level meeting headed by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah and attended by Inamullah Dharejo, Chairman Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment and secretaries of different Sindh government departments.

The meeting after deciding the corruption matters, lodging of cases, initiating of open inquiries also decided to form said ‘research and analysis wing’.

All the departmental heads (secretaries) were directed to ensure detection of corruption cases within their departments at their own level and report to ACE for necessary action as per law.

