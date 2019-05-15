Opposition to challenge proposed police law for Sindh

The Select Committee of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday finalised the draft of the bill to revive the Police Order 2002 in the province; however, the opposition announced that it would approach court against the proposed police law.

The Select Committee headed by Sindh Agriculture Minister Mohammad Ismail Rahoo held seven meetings to finalise the draft bill, which is likely to be presented in the coming sitting of the Sindh Assembly on Friday (tomorrow).

In a statement issued after the Select Committee meeting, Sindh Adviser on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said up to 90 per cent suggestions of the three main opposition political parties in the house, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan, and the Grand Democratic Alliance, had been accepted by the government to improve the draft of the new police law.

Wahab said the proposed law ensured checks and balances for both the government and the police as it would make them accountable before the proposed provincial and district public safety commission.

Talking to media persons, Rahoo said the government had wholeheartedly desired that the repealed Police Order 2002 was revived in its original form. For the purpose, the Select Committee held meetings with representatives of all the stakeholders including the civil society organisations, he added.

The Select Committee chief claimed that the committee incorporated most of the suggestions of the opposition to make the draft bill better. He said the government had done its best to persuade the opposition to agree on the final version of the draft bill.

Rahoo said there were minor differences with the opposition on issues related to the proposed selection panel for appointing members of the proposed public safety commission and the process of appointments of SSPs.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi announced that the opposition would challenge the draft of the new police law in court. He accused the Select Committee of committing an unconstitutional and undemocratic act by finalising the draft bill.

Naqvi said that the opposition had rejected the draft of the new police law as it was against the court directives. He said the proposed police law was a conspiracy by those who wielded the Sindh card.

He said there was no sense in adopting the police law of Punjab as there were differences between the rulers of Punjab and Sindh.