OICCI hails new FBR chief

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has appreciated the appointment of tax expert Shabbar Zaidi as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a statement said on Wednesday.

OICCI President Shazia Syed said, “Shabbar Zaidi is a well-respected tax professional, who has been closely associated with tax policy and administration in Pakistan for many years. His appointment as the FBR chairman by the government is very commendable, as it will strengthen the FBR capacity substantially.”

“With full support from a well experienced and large FBR team, the new FBR chairman will be able to lead the needed transformation of the tax culture and significantly boost the tax collection, in line with the true revenue potential of the economy.”

OICCI reminded that in the World Bank’s 2019 Ease of Doing Business (EODB) rating, Pakistan was assessed as the 17th worst country in the world on the parameter of ‘paying taxes’.