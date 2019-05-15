close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

OICCI hails new FBR chief

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has appreciated the appointment of tax expert Shabbar Zaidi as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a statement said on Wednesday.

OICCI President Shazia Syed said, “Shabbar Zaidi is a well-respected tax professional, who has been closely associated with tax policy and administration in Pakistan for many years. His appointment as the FBR chairman by the government is very commendable, as it will strengthen the FBR capacity substantially.”

“With full support from a well experienced and large FBR team, the new FBR chairman will be able to lead the needed transformation of the tax culture and significantly boost the tax collection, in line with the true revenue potential of the economy.”

OICCI reminded that in the World Bank’s 2019 Ease of Doing Business (EODB) rating, Pakistan was assessed as the 17th worst country in the world on the parameter of ‘paying taxes’.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business