Mon May 13, 2019
Bureau report
May 13, 2019

KP CM orders work on BRT in double shift

National

Bureau report
May 13, 2019

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for completion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in time, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed the contractor to launch work in double shift.

Speaking at a meeting to review the work on the BRT, the chief minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the project was completed on time. “You should take all possible measures to ensure the project is completed without further delay,” the chief minister told the meeting. He said the Strategic Support Unit head, Sahibzada Saeed, would monitor the work on the project. Chief Secretary Salim Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the contractors must ensure that traffic and drainage system would not affect as a result of the project.

