Berchelt wins rematch over Vargas to retain WBC title

LOS ANGELES: Mexico’s Miguel Berchelt retained his World Boxing Council super featherweight world title on Saturday, overpowering Francisco Vargas with a sixth round stoppage, in a rematch of their 2017 fight.

Berchelt won by technical knockout when Vargas’ corner waved the white towel as he sat on the stool after taking six rounds of brutal punishment at the Convention Center arena in Tucson, Arizona.

The one-sided bout was reminiscent of their first fight two years ago when Berchelt easily dethroned 130-pound champ Vargas. Once again the 27-year-old Berchelt was too young, too powerful and too talented for the 34-year-old fellow Mexican.

The fight transpired the way many had predicted it would with Berchelt following the same strategy he used to punish Vargas in January 2017 when he knocked him out in the 11th round. It was pretty clear this one wouldn’t go that far as Berchelt dominated all the rounds Saturday.

Vargas, who is prone to cuts and suffered several in the first fight, was also cut on the bridge of his nose in the third round on Saturday. After the fight Berchelt defended his decision to have a rematch against a fighter who many thought would deliver a predictable outcome.

"He gave me my first opportunity for a world title so it is only fair I give him a shot to win it back," said Berchelt, who improved to 36-1 with 32 KOs. "But his corner did the right thing."

Berchelt has now won 14 of his last 15 fights by stoppage and has not lost a fight in five years. Vargas wasn’t arguing with the decision by trainer Joel Diaz to throw in the towel. "My trainer did what he is supposed to do. He is here to protect me," Vargas said.

Berchelt said he wants to fight the winner of a 130-pound bout between Masayuki Ito and Jamel Herring. "I want to leave no doubt who the best junior lightweight in the world is," he said.