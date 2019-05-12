Four of a family killed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Four members of a family were shot dead over a marriage issue in Canal Colony, Khairpur Tamiwali, on Sunday. Ayesha, sister of accused Shahroz Ahmad of Sambrial, had contracted love marriage with Rasheed Nadeem of Khairpur Tamiwali against the will of her family some four months ago.

On the day of the incident, accused Shahroz, his mother Shagufta, Aslam and one unidentified person came to the house of Rasheed and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Faiz Bakhsh, father of Rasheed, brother Shahid Nadeem, sister–in-law Ms Sonia and relative Mazhar were killed on the spot. Later, relatives of the victims staged a demonstration at the THQ Hospital. They burnt tyres and blocked Bahawalpur-Hasilpur National Highway in protest. They demanded immediate arrest of the killers. The police have registered a murder case.