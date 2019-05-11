PBM extends facilities to WEC

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has extended its facilities to Women Empowerment Canters (WEC) by setting up 24,000 modern computer labs.

According to an official, WECs have now the capacity to train 10,000 students annually to make women financially self-reliant. He said that in future they have plan to establish more computer labs in WECs including Azad Kashmir and Northern Areas. He said that the main purpose to equip WECs with computer labs was to empower them to become self-reliance to support their families. PBM was working to mitigate financial hardship of the poor women and bring them into the mainstream of the social fabric, he added.