close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 12, 2019

PBM extends facilities to WEC

Islamabad

A
APP
May 12, 2019

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has extended its facilities to Women Empowerment Canters (WEC) by setting up 24,000 modern computer labs.

According to an official, WECs have now the capacity to train 10,000 students annually to make women financially self-reliant. He said that in future they have plan to establish more computer labs in WECs including Azad Kashmir and Northern Areas. He said that the main purpose to equip WECs with computer labs was to empower them to become self-reliance to support their families. PBM was working to mitigate financial hardship of the poor women and bring them into the mainstream of the social fabric, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad