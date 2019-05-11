‘Self-belief key for Pak team in WC’

LAHORE: Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Moin Khan said that self-belief would be the key for the national team in the upcoming World Cup scheduled to start from May 30.

Moin quoted by Geo.TV expressed confidence in the Pakistani team and said the players had enough talent to produce good results in the mega sports event.

“I will say that the players will have to be fearless,” he said. “Self-belief will be the key … if they start every match with the belief that they can do win it, then they will surely do it.

“Keep the morale high in every game,” Khan added.

The former wicket-keeper batter backed captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he was a good leader and could bring best from the players. “He is a good captain and he can deliver,” Khan said.

“As far as his batting position is concerned, I will say that it is up to Sarfraz to decide. He should come to bat according to the team’s requirement. He’s a player who can bat at any position and has proved it in past as well,” he said.

In response to a question, the member of the victorious 1992 squad said he was confident of a good performance by the Pakistani team. “My best wishes and prayers are with Sarfraz and the team.

“I hope they return as victorious,” Khan said.

Afridi says Pakistan can reach WC semis: Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi says he is hopeful of a good show by the Pakistani cricket team in the upcoming World Cup in England. Afridi was confident in his Geo TV talk that Pakistan could reach the final four stage of the tournament.

“I have no doubts that this team can be among top four teams of the World Cup if boys play according to their potential,” Afridi said.

“My advice to the boys is to play positive and aggressive cricket,” he added. Afridi noted that the batting would have to show mettle in England during the biggest cricketing event as the sport has changed a lot in the modern day as opposed to what it used to be.

The all-rounder further said the format supports Pakistan and that the teams could make a comeback even if they fail to start well.

“[The] players will have to play each game as if it is their last game, seriousness should be there in every game,” he said.

Afridi agreed with the demand that Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan cricket team’s incumbent captain, should bat up in the order.

“I have always said that Sarfaraz batting at the top will always be beneficial for Pakistan cricket team,” he said.

In response to a question, the all-rounder said he would always support having M Amir and Wahab Riaz in the squad, and went on to suggest that having the former would help the team in the World Cup.

“I have always said that Wahab Riaz for his pace and Amir for his experience should have been included in the team,” Afridi said.

“We now have four games left before World Cup commences … do as many as experiments you want, test as much as combinations you want, but enter the World Cup with [your] chin high and confidence and give your best,” the former captain said.