close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Three cricket events to start after Ramazan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

LAHORE: The local cricket events - 16th Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship, 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament and 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament - will start after Ramazan.

Those clubs who fail to provide the list of players in the given time have been kick-out from the event and with that entry has been given to alternate clubs. In Tauseef Trophy 16 clubs are participating.

Initial round will be played on knockout system while four semifinalist clubs will play league matches. Every team will play three matches and every inning will consist of 40 overs. In the Siddiq Event 32 Clubs are participating and all matches will be played on knockout system while every inning will consist of 40 overs.

In the Yaseen Akhter Memorial Event 48 clubs will be played on knockout system. Every inning will consist of 20 Overs. In all three events Without Club Registration card no player will play match of tournament. Only one under-40 player will allow while remaining players age is 35 years and One U-19 player will be must in playing side.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports