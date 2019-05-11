Three cricket events to start after Ramazan

LAHORE: The local cricket events - 16th Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship, 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament and 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament - will start after Ramazan.

Those clubs who fail to provide the list of players in the given time have been kick-out from the event and with that entry has been given to alternate clubs. In Tauseef Trophy 16 clubs are participating.

Initial round will be played on knockout system while four semifinalist clubs will play league matches. Every team will play three matches and every inning will consist of 40 overs. In the Siddiq Event 32 Clubs are participating and all matches will be played on knockout system while every inning will consist of 40 overs.

In the Yaseen Akhter Memorial Event 48 clubs will be played on knockout system. Every inning will consist of 20 Overs. In all three events Without Club Registration card no player will play match of tournament. Only one under-40 player will allow while remaining players age is 35 years and One U-19 player will be must in playing side.