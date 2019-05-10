Aamir questions Pak strategy for World Cup

LAHORE: Former Pakistan opening batsman Aamir Sohail has questioned what is Pakistan’s strategy for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

“If batting is our weakness and we think that bowling is our strength then we should develop a strategy that our batsmen should give set a target and then our bowlers are responsible to win us the match, or our bowers if bowling first should be able to restrict the opposition on a total which does not put pressure on our batsmen,” said Sohail, while talking to media.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case lamented the former captain, and was of the view that the country’s cricket management does not ‘know the ability’ of its own team.

“What have we done after winning the 2017 Champions Trophy? Have we tried to improve ourselves and our team,” questioned Sohail. The ex-chief selector further said that Pakistan would need to implement a very good ‘strategy’ in order to make into the semi finals stage of the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team is present in England and is set to clash with hosts in the second ODI of the five match series on Saturday. The first ODI ended in no result after it was abandoned due to rain.