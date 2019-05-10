close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Two found dead

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

LAHORE: A 17-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the Green Town area on Friday. The girl was identified as Sehrish of Feroz Park, Green Town. Body was sifted to morgue to ascertain whether she had committed suicide or murdered. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was found dead from the limits of Lytton Road police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs, police suspected.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore