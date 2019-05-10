Two found dead

LAHORE: A 17-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the Green Town area on Friday. The girl was identified as Sehrish of Feroz Park, Green Town. Body was sifted to morgue to ascertain whether she had committed suicide or murdered. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was found dead from the limits of Lytton Road police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs, police suspected.