POA seeks to spread 14th South Asian Games over Punjab

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) wants to hold the 14th South Asian Games in a different way.

It has been learnt that unlike the 1989 and 2004 editions which Pakistan hosted at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, the POA wants the 14th edition, which Pakistan will host most probably in 2021, to have Punjab at its hub. Lahore will be made the base, it was learnt.

The POA wants to hold events of various disciplines at those specific centres in Punjab where there would be enough chance of pulling the crowd. It was learnt that weightlifting and wrestling competitions may be organised in Gujranwala which is considered the hub of these disciplines.

Pakistan also get most of the talent in these disciplines from these areas. Sialkot and Narowal are on the radar of the NOC for hosting volleyball competitions. Faisalabad may host handball because most of the clubs belong to that industrial spot of the country.

Faisalabad and Gojra may be utilised for conducting the league matches of hockey event. However, National Hockey Stadium in Lahore may be used for semi-finals and final because of the world-class status of the venue which will also help live telecast of the matches.

The POA also intends to place Kasur on the venues list for the spectacle which was introduced in 1984 with the inaugural edition in Kathmandu. However, the NOC wants at least four major halls in Gujranwala which can be offered to the clubs after the Games.

This correspondent learnt that through the new idea POA wants thick crowd to witness the various events and desires to see Punjab more equipped as far as infrastructure is concerned. The POA also intends in future to hold SAG or any other major international event in Karachi which will help the port city enhance its sports infrastructure.

A source said that being a football crazy city Karachi may get to host the football event of the 14th South Asian Games. However, the things are yet to be finalised as they will need government approval. Meanwhile, a delegation of the POA, headed by its president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, held a meeting with the minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad on Thursday.

The 14th SAG were discussed at length in the meeting which was also attended by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim. Arif told the minister that work should be started after Ramadan on the SAG hosting project.

The POA chief told the minister that a steering committee should be formed first and then organising committee so that a start could be made towards achieving the goals. The minister agreed and said that after Eid-ul-Fitr proper work would begin in this respect.

In the meeting which was also attended by IPC secretary Akbar Durrani and POA secretary Khalid Mehmood, Pakistan’s participation in the 13th South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10, 2019, also came under discussion.

It was agreed that immediately after Ramadan camps would start at various regions of the country. The IPC ministry pledged to support the organisers of the 33rd National Games which Peshawar is going to host most probably at the end of September.

The Games, which Quetta was supposed to host in last April, have been shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because Balochistan failed to make adequate preparations despite having postponed the event several times. However, Balochistan has been given the 34th National Games which it could organise at an appropriate time next year.