ANP asks ECP not to deploy soldiers inside polling stations in ex-Fata

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to deploy security forces’ personnel inside the polling stations in the coming provincial assembly election in the merged tribal districts.

In a press release, it was stated that Aimal Wali Khan had written to the ECP to ask it to not deploy the security forces’ personnel inside the polling stations as this could influence the polls. He asked the ECP to ensure free and fair election in the merged districts. The nation still awaits the answers for the conduct of the security apparatus in the July 25 general election last year, the ANP leader said in the letter. He said the ECP should perform its constitutional duty of holding free and fair election. Aimal Wali Khan said the nation had pinned hopes on the ECP to ensure respect for its right to freely elect their representatives.