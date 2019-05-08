ASI martyred, PO killed in Charsadda encounter

CHARSADDA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was martyred and two policemen were injured in an encounter with outlaws in Ganderi area in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district on Wednesday.

A proclaimed offender identified as Musawir Khan was also killed in the clash.

Police officials said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of the outlaws, the police conducted a raid to arrest them, but they opened fire on the raiding party, triggering a heavy exchange of fire.

ASI Mohabat Khan was martyred and two cops were injured in the clash in which a proclaimed offender, Musawir Khan, was also killed.

The funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at the Police Lines in Charsadda.

Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mardan Range Mohammad Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Adil Shah, District Police Officer Irfanullah, former MPA Arshad Khan Umarzai and others attended the funeral.

A smartly turned out contingent of the police presented salute to the fallen cop.

Meanwhile, DIG Mohammad Ali Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He was talking to reporters after the funeral prayer of the martyred ASI at the Police Lines.

“The police in KP rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war on terror to maintain peace,” he added.