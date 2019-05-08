MoU signed for Clean Green initiative

Islamabad : PepsiCo on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change to partner on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean Green Pakistan Initiative, launched in October 2018 to tackle pollution and increase environmental sustainability for Pakistan’s citizens.

PepsiCo’s partnership on this initiative aims to increase access to safe water among community members.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Krista Pilot, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, Government Affairs and Communications for PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and North Africa signed the MoU. PepsiCo has made a $700,000 investment with leading non-profit partner, WaterAid, to enable access to clean, safe water to more than 140,000 beneficiaries in Pakistan by 2021.

“We welcome the company in joining the nationwide drive for a Clean Green Pakistan launched under our Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision,” said Malik Aslam. “As a responsible corporate entity, I believe this can be a solid first step for building an even stronger relationship in the future. We also urge PepsiCo to assist us in beating the challenge of plastic pollution through waste recycling”

The PepsiCo-supported water programme will focus on providing sustainable solutions in underserved areas of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad among selected communities, schools and healthcare facilities. Community level institutions will be established, and local service providers will be trained to ensure proper operations and maintenance of water supplies. Activities to inform community members of proper hygiene practices will also be conducted at schools and healthcare facilities.

“The company aspires to help build a more sustainable food system, from seed to smile, through next generation agriculture, circular system for plastics, and positive water impact,” said Krista Pilot, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, Government Affairs and Communications for PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and North Africa. “PepsiCo has a global commitment to provide safe water access to 25 million people by 2025 and as part of that, we are pleased to be partnering with the Ministry for Climate Change to support their mission of providing access to clean and safe water to families in Pakistan. We strive to enable long-term, sustainable water security for the communities where we operate and for our business.”

Siddiq Khan, CEO, WaterAid Pakistan, present at the occasion said, “WaterAid Pakistan is committed to support Clean and Green Pakistan initiative taken by the Government of Pakistan and is happy to partner with PepsiCo and Ministry for Climate Change. They will take initiatives to provide safe water as part of the Clean Green Pakistan Initiative. This contribution will forge a step towards the sustainable supply of water for the people of Pakistan."