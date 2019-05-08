PU signs MoU with hospital

LAHORE:Punjab University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gulab Devi Chest Hospital for teaching and clinical training of PU’s allied health sciences students.

A ceremony to sign the MoU was organised at Vice Chancellor’s Office on Wednesday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Gulab Devi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Prof Dr Hamid Hassan, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Faculty of Health Sciences Dean Prof Dr Syed Nawazish-i-Hussain, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Kanwal Amin, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tehseen Zameer and others were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that PU is offering eight disciplines in allied health sciences at BS honours level. According to the MoU, both institutions would jointly work in improving quality of academic programmes, curricula, examinations and research in the field of health sciences.

After completion of the study, PU students will also be allowed internship at Gulab Devi Education Complex (GDEC). Both institutions would exchange faculty, research scholars, students and academic information and material. PU and GDEC would organise conferences, launch joint research programmes and initiate postgraduate degree programmes for the relevant disciplines.