Break your fast in case of hypoglycemic symptoms, health experts advise

Islamabad : Diabetic patients who experience hypoglycemic symptoms while fasting should break their fast and make up for it after Ramazan, endocrinologists associated with Shifa International Hospital (SIH) guided Tuesday while addressing participants of an awareness seminar on ‘Roza aur Sehat.’

Senior clinical dietitian Zainab Ghayyur advised patients to keep a tab on their blood glucose level while fasting, especially during the initial days of Ramazan. “Overeating poses a risk; continue taking your diabetes medicine, and talk to your doctor regarding dosage and timings. If you experience hypoglycemic symptoms, it is advisable to break the fast and make up for it after Ramazan,” Zainab advised.

Consultant Endocrinologist Dr. Osama Ishtiaq said fasting can be very challenging for people living with diabetes, particularly insulin-dependent patients with type 1 diabetes. However, those who wish to fast must plan diligently for a safe and healthy Ramazan. It is important to individualize each patient’s management plan, depending on his or her diet and lifestyle, medications, risk of hypoglycemia, and glycemic control, and to minimise the complications associated with fasting. “Control your diabetes for two months prior to Ramazan bringing HbA1c to < 8 and continue diabetic diet in iftaar and sehri,” Dr. Osama advised.

Zainab also suggested that the sehri meal should contain a balance of whole grain sources of complex carbohydrates as well as some protein from lean sources of meat, fish and poultry, and small amounts of heart-healthy fats. “Limit added sugars as they will slow digestion. Also include fresh fruits, vegetables, and yoghurt in your meals. Limit the intake of dates to two or three pieces. Avoid exercise during the day, and take rest when possible to help avoid lowering of blood glucose levels. Limit physical activity during fasting hours and be more active after sunset,” she suggested.

The Head of Religious Affairs Azmatullah Quraishi highlighted the importance of fasting in Islam. He said there is no excuse for skipping fasting in minor diseases like flu or fever. However, those who are ill with no expectation of recovery, and those who are too old and are not able to fast are exempted. Some health practices that do not affect the fast such include use of injections (except nutritional injections), use of asthmatic inhaler, blood donation, vomiting, and pouring medicines into the eyes or ears, he concluded.